I'd like to run PHP7 and PHP8 on the same computer

I have a Windows 10 laptop with Apache, PHP8 and MariaDB, but I need to develop a site with PHP7. I’ve never run two different versions of PHP on the same machine before, so if anyone can help please chime in.
There’s an article here about that, though it recommends Nginx instead of Apache:
Then I also found a newer post at SO:
Thanks. I can’t seem to find anything Windows-specific. I’m better off simply downgrading to 7.4.x. Apparently Microsoft is pulling support for 8 anyway, so no point going there. Disappointing.
Some search results was about running multiple WAMP or XAMPP on the same box.
If that could solve anything?
You could look at Laragon, although at present swapping to v8 isn’t quite as easy as it should be.
For some reason I could never get WAMP or XAMPP running on any machine I ever owned. I build the server environment on my own from scratch, and it works.
I’ve decided to roll back to PHP7, since 8 isn’t widely supported yet, and because of Microsoft’s odd decision.
Thanks for the input guys.
Laragon would be the the easiest solution for installing multiple Php versions. While switching between Php 7 and 8 currently has a slight flaw, it is only a minor inconvenience to switch between the two.
For Php8 to work in Laragon edit C:\laragon\etc\apache2\mod_php.conf change php8_module to php_module
The file is auto-generated so you will have to edit it everytime you switch to another Php version and then back to version 8
Apache must be stopped and then started, not restarted
I understood the php.ini file also needs editing.
When you you use the Laragon GUI to switch the version, it reads from the ini that is in the version xxx dir. Each version has it’s own .ini. The only edit needed to use version 8 is just what I posted.
If you want the same settings between versions, then you may need to edit each versions ini.