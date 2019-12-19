Icon repeated background with spacing and offset?

Hi there,

I’m trying to create a background that uses an icon (FontAwesom) that repeats.

I have the following from another post:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/0g17dc3p/

But I’m wondering how I can have each icon in the odd rows in the center of the icon in the even row, if that makes sense?

I’m also wondering if I can add some spacing around the icons.

I’m basically trying to achieve this but so it repeats:

