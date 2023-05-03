IBM stands for International Business Machines, and it is one of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1911, IBM has a long and storied history of innovation and technological advancement that spans over a century. The company has played a critical role in shaping the modern computing landscape, and its products and services have become integral parts of many industries worldwide. IBM stands for International Business Machines. It is a multinational technology company that manufactures and sells computer hardware, middleware, and software. IBM is one of the largest technology companies in the world and has a long history of innovation and research in the computing industry.

