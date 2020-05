Hi @pandabuddy, this always refers to the context on which a given method was called; in this case, it refers to the div to which the onclick() handler has been assigned. It may get clearer if you write it as an actual function, rather than an attribute string:

div.onclick = function () { // We're assigning a function to the div's // `onclick` property, so inside the function, // `this` refers to `div` indicateSlide(this) }

Or better yet: