Hey, I am Stacy, I work on an open-source library of product animations, and need your suggestions, please. There’re 2 packs: Empty State animations and Icons. Customizable for your apps and websites.

I have animations for the most popular empty states like 404 error page, search page, payments. Pls comment with an idea of what should be added. What would you need for your app or website?

We keep updating the packs, and soon I’ll share this project released.