I want to use the article image as the cover image Sngine blog

JavaScript
1

Hello!

I have 1 problem and need help:

Articles in the default Sngine blog do not have cover images (Attach file 1)

I want to use the article image as the cover image

or

Mandatory Force users to upload images when posting (because upload does not have a mandatory function) (Attach file 2)

Can you help me?

I am so grateful to you!!

Attach files 1
Attach files 2

 <div class="row form-group">
                <label class="col-md-2 form-label">
                  {__("Cover")}
                </label>
                <div class="col-md-10">
                  <div class="x-image">
                    <button type="button" class="btn-close x-hidden js_x-image-remover" title='{__("Remove")}'>

                    </button>
                    <div class="x-image-loader">
                      <div class="progress x-progress">
                        <div class="progress-bar" role="progressbar" aria-valuenow="0" aria-valuemin="0" aria-valuemax="100"></div>
                      </div>
                    </div>
                    <i class="fa fa-camera fa-lg js_x-uploader" data-handle="x-image"></i>
                    <input type="hidden" class="js_x-image-input" name="cover">
                  </div>
                </div>
              </div>