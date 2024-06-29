I want to use the article image as the cover image Sngine blog

Hello!
I have 1 problem and need help:
Articles in the default Sngine blog do not have cover images (Attach file 1)
I want to use the article image as the cover image
or
Mandatory Force users to upload images when posting (because upload does not have a mandatory function) (Attach file 2)
Can you help me?
I am so grateful to you!!
<div class="row form-group">
<label class="col-md-2 form-label">
{__("Cover")}
</label>
<div class="col-md-10">
<div class="x-image">
<button type="button" class="btn-close x-hidden js_x-image-remover" title='{__("Remove")}'>
</button>
<div class="x-image-loader">
<div class="progress x-progress">
<div class="progress-bar" role="progressbar" aria-valuenow="0" aria-valuemin="0" aria-valuemax="100"></div>
</div>
</div>
<i class="fa fa-camera fa-lg js_x-uploader" data-handle="x-image"></i>
<input type="hidden" class="js_x-image-input" name="cover">
</div>
</div>
</div>