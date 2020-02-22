I want to update Admin profile data on my Portal but It's return Success message with no update?

Your code’s not updating anything because there is a typo in a session variable index name (which @droopsnoot just posted about as well), which should be producing a php undefined index error, if php’s error related settings are set to display or log all errors and/or you weren’t redirecting everywhere.

The session variable in question is an input to your code. It needs to be validated, just like the rest of the inputs (this form and form processing code should not do anything if there is not a logged in user.) If your code was validating this input, your code would be telling you that there is no logged in user, to help you pin down the cause of the problem.

This code contains 2-3 times too much logic.due to the fact that the form and the form processing code is not on the same page. Put the form and the form processing code on the same page, validate all the inputs at once, if there are no validation errors use the submitted data, if there are validation errors, display all of them when you re-display the form, populating the form fields with the previously submitted data, so that the user doesn’t need to keep re-entering the changes over and over.