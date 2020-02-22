I want to update Admin profile data on my Portal but It's return Success message with no update?

I am working in the HR management system and I want to update admin-profile but It is returning success message with zero updates how am I fix this
Kindly read my code and guide me how to fix this issue
Here is my admin page
and Here is the front-end part of personal details form
<form action="../includes/admin.pro.inc.php" method="post" class="p-md-2 col-md-6">
<div class="form-group ">
<label for="First Name" class=" form-control-label">First Name</label>
<input type="text" name="fname" id="firstName" value ="<?= $row['fname']; ?>" class="form-control">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="Last Name" class=" form-control-label">Last Name</label>
<input type="text" name="lname" id="lastname"value ="<?= $row['lname']; ?>"class="form-control">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="username" class="form-control-label">Username</label>
<input type="text" name="username" id="username" value ="<?= $row['user_name']; ?>"class="form-control">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="Email" class=" form-control-label">Email</label>
<input type="email" name="email" value ="<?= $row['email']; ?>"class="form-control">
</div>
<?php endif; ?>
<button class="btn btn-info btn-lg" name="update-profile" type="submit">Update</button>
</form>
And back-end Code of this Form is given Below
<?php
session_start();
if (isset($_POST['update-profile'])) {
require_once 'db.inc.php';
$user_id = $_SESSION[' user-id'];
$fname = $_POST['fname'];
$lname = $_POST['lname'];
$username = $_POST['username'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
$sql = "UPDATE sys_employee SET user_name = ?, fname = ?, lname = ?,email = ? WHERE emp_id = '$user_id' ";
$stmt = mysqli_stmt_init($conn);
if (empty($fname) || empty($lname) || empty($username) || empty($email)) {
if ($_SESSION['user-type'] == 'admin') {
header("Location: ../admin/admin-profile.php?error= EmptyFields", true);
exit();
}
else {
header("Location: ../users/user-profile.php?error= EmptyFields", true);
exit();
}
}
elseif (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z0-9]*$/",$username)) {
if ($_SESSION['user-type'] == 'admin') {
header("Location:../admin/admin-profile.php?Error=Please_Enter_Valid_Field_Names", true);
exit();
}
else {
header("Location:../users/users-profile.php?Error=Please_Enter_Valid_Field_Names", true);
exit();
}
}
elseif (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z]*$/",$fname,$lname)) {
if ($_SESSION['user-type'] == 'admin') {
header("Location:../admin/admin-profile.php?Error=Please_Enter_Valid_Name", true);
exit();
}
else {
header("Location:../users/users-profile.php?Error=Please_Enter_Valid_Field_Names", true);
exit();
}
}
elseif (!filter_var($email,FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {
if ($_SESSION['user-type'] == 'admin') {
header("Location:../admin/admin-profile.php?Error=Please_Enter_Valid_EmailAddress", true);
exit();
}
else{
header("Location:../users/user-profile.php?Error=Please_Enter_Valid_EmailAddress", true);
exit();
}
}
else if (!mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt,$sql)) {
if ($_SESSION['user-type'] == 'admin') {
header("Location: ../admin/admin-profile.php?Sqlerror");
exit();
}
else {
header("Location: ../users/user-profile.php?Sqlerror");
exit();
}
}
else{
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt,"ssss",$username,$fname,$lname,$email);
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);
mysqli_stmt_store_result($stmt);
if ($_SESSION['user-type'] == 'admin') {
header("Location: ../admin/admin-profile.php?result=Success", true);
exit();
}
else {
header("Location: ../users/user-profile.php?result=Success", true);
exit();
}
}
mysqli_stmt_close($stmt);
mysqli_close($conn);
}