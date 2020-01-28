I want to send multiple ID's in database using PHP

I am working on a project of HRMS ‘Human Resource Management System’

And task management is one of the module that includes in my project but I am stuck when I am getting the multi-select form user input I didn’t get the employees id in $_POST['assign-to[]'] you can see I the assign-to select value is an array, so basically I want to ask that how do I loop this variable and send to database using PHP and the complete backend code of action script are given below kindly take a look my code and help me if any other thing you need ask me

<?php require_once 'db.inc.php'; if (isset($_POST['task-submit'])) { $task_title = $_POST['task-title']; $assignTo = $_POST['assign-to[]']; $startDate =strtotime($_POST['start-date']); $dueDate = strtotime($_POST['due-date']); $descript = $_POST['descrp']; if (empty($task_title || $assign_to || $start_date || $due_date || $descript)){ header("Location: ../admin/add-new-task.php?error=emptyfields&start_date".$startDate."&end_date=".$dueDate."&assignto=".$assignTo."&task_title".$task_title, true); exit(); } else if (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z0-9]*$/", $task_title)) { header("Location: ../admin/add-new-task.php?error=invalid-Title", true); exit(); } elseif (!empty($assignTo)) { foreach ($assignTo as $empId) { echo "</br>"; echo "$empId"; } } else { $sql = "INSERT INTO sys_task(task,start_date,due_date,description) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"; $stmt = mysqli_stmt_init($conn); if (!mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt, $sql)) { header("Location: ../admin/add-new-task.php?error=sqlError", true); exit(); } else { mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, 'siis',$task_title,$startDate,$dueDate,$descript); mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt); mysqli_stmt_store_result($stmt); header("Location: ../admin/add-new-task.php?result=Task_is_successfully_added&start_date=".$startDate."&end_date=".$dueDate."&assignto=".$assignTo."&task_title".$task_title, true); exit(); } } mysqli_stmt_close($stmt); mysqli_close($conn); }