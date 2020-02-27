I want to send a message from my website to my other four websites

You do not tell us what determines when the messages are sent. Is it just one way, just from the original website to the other three or is there more involved? Is it periodical or is there some other event that determines when to send? Because it can be frustrating when someone gives ans answer and the the person that wants help says it won’t work because of something they did not mention.

If it is done periodically then you could have a web service running in your original website then the other sites could send a request periodically and the web service could respond. Web services are called many other things too. I suppose for PHP you will want to see PHP: Web Services - Manual.

Your three other websites could establish a TCP/IP connection with your original site and then the original site could use that to send the messages. I do not know much about the details of that. It might be possible for the one website to create temporary TCP/IP connections with the other sites and send messages.

Another option is UDP. With TCP/IP the message is guaranteed to get sent and received but with UDP you do not have that guarantee. If you do not need the guarantee then UDP is easier.

I think PHP: stream_socket_client - Manual is used to open the TCP or UDP connection and other functions are used from there. You can look for articles about those. I think the following might be relevant but I do not know for sure.