I want to send a message from my website to my other four websites

Look at the image first - I have a total of four websites. I want to send a message from my original website to three separate websites. There are four websites with separate domain names and hosting and each is built on PHP. If it is not possible to tell the code, tell me how to learn a scheme and try to work with what method.
Have a read up on CURL, that’s an easy way that your PHP code on your sender web site could send a message to your other sites. Have some code on each of the receivers, and use CURL to submit your message to it.
Obviously you’ll want some security on the connection, so that your receiving sites can be sure that it’s your site sending the information.