I want to move sidebar to the top of page. Any ideas how?

HTML & CSS
1 
        <aside>
            <h2>Navigation bar</h2>
            <div class="sidebar" >
                <nav>
                    <button class="button1"><a href="#Introduction">Introduction</a></button><br>
                    <br>
                    <button class="button2"></button><br>
                    <br>
                    <button class="button3"></button><br>
                    <br>
                    <button class="button4"><a href="#Contact">Contact</a></button><br>
                </nav>>
            </div>
        </aside>

Html ends here.

aside {
    height: auto;/*Determines sidebar length*/
    position: top;
    grid-area: sidebar;/*Used to add customisation to part of a certain section*/
    background: #53a1e1;
    padding: 20px;
    color: #fff;
}

a {
    text-decoration: none;/*Remove underline from link*/
    color: #fff;/*Add colour to links text*/
}

/*Button Section*/
.button1 {/*Button customisation*/
    background-color: #ef6c0f;/*Add colour to a background*/
    width: 10em;
    color: #fff;
    border: 3px solid black;
    border-radius: 8px;
    color: white;
    padding: 15px 32px;
    text-align: center;
    font-size: 16px;
    cursor: pointer;/*Cursor Customisation*/

}

.button1:hover {
    /*Button changes colour when hovering over*/
    background-color: #07cc07;/*Add colour to a background*/
}

.button1:active {
    /*Button uses animation to replicate a physical click*/
    transform: translateY(4px);
}

.button2 {/*Button customisation*/
    background-color: #ef6c0f;/*Add colour to a background*/
    width: 10em;
    color: #fff;
    border: 3px solid black;
    border-radius: 8px;
    padding: 15px 32px;
    text-align: center;
    font-size: 16px;
    cursor: pointer;/*Cursor Customisation*/
}

.button2:hover {
    /*Button changes colour when hovering over*/
    background-color: #07cc07;/*Add colour to a background*/
}

.button2:active {
    /*Button uses animation to replicate a physical click*/
    transform: translateY(4px);
}

.button3 {/*Button customisation*/
    background-color: #ef6c0f;/*Add colour to a background*/
    width: 10em;
    color: #fff;
    border: 3px solid black;
    border-radius: 8px;
    padding: 15px 32px;
    text-align: center;
    font-size: 16px;
    cursor: pointer;/*Cursor Customisation*/

}

.button3:hover {
    /*Button changes colour when hovering over*/
    background-color: #07cc07;/*Add colour to a background*/
}

.button3:active {
    /*Button uses animation to replicate a physical click*/
    transform: translateY(4px);
}

.button4 {/*Button customisation*/
    background-color: #ef6c0f;/*Add colour to a background*/
    width: 10em;
    border: 3px solid black;
    border-radius: 8px;
    padding: 15px 32px;
    text-align: center;
    font-size: 16px;
    cursor: pointer;/*Cursor Customisation*/

}

.button4:hover {
    /*Button changes colour when hovering over*/
    background-color: #07cc07;/*Add colour to a background*/
}

.button4:active {
    /*Button uses animation to replicate a physical click*/
    transform: translateY(4px);
}