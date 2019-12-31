I want to export all array to Exel file

This is my code
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
$file = 'Reg.dat';
$current = file_get_contents($file);
preg_match_all('!\d+!', $current, $matches);
foreach ($matches[0] as $id => $match ) :
echo '
<table id="txtArea1" width="200" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0">
<tr>
<td>N'.$match.'</td>
<td>'.$match.'</td>
</tr>
</table>';
endforeach ;
?>
How can i do
it’s almost done but error
<?
header("Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=\"user".date("dmYHis") .".xls\"");
header("Content-Type: application/vnd.ms-excel;");
header("Pragma: no-cache");
header("Expires: 0");
$out = fopen("php://output", 'w');
foreach ($array as $data)
{
fputcsv($out, $data,"\t");
}
fclose($out);
?>