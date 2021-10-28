I want to enter a matrix in a multiple switch structure here

Hello I need help with a code what I want is to enter a matrix in a multiple switch structure here I leave them if someone knows help me please

import java.util.scanner;
public class test {
static Scanner sc=new Scanner(System.in);
public static void main(String[] args) {
// TODO Auto-generated method stub
int op;
System.out.println("1. To record match information");
System.out.println("2. To display match information");
System.out.println("3. To show the number of games played");
System.out.println("4. To modify or update the information of the matches");
System.out.println("5. To show the information of the matches where a red card has been shown for one of the two teams");
System.out.println("6. To show the average number of goals for both teams");
System.out.println("7. To show the team with more goals");
System.out.println("Enter a number");
op=sc.nextInt();
}
int op;
switch op {

case 1:

public static void fill_matrix(String a[][]) {
for(int i=0; i<a.length; i++) {
System.out.println("Enter match information "+(i+1));
System.out.println("Enter the name of the opponent");
a[i][0]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the total goals of the opposing team.");
a[i][1]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the opponent's yellow cards");
a[i][2]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the opponent's red cards");
a[i][3]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the total number of goals for the Colombian national team");
a[i][4]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the yellow cards of the colombia national team");
a[i][5]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the red cards of the Colombian national team");
a[i][6]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the date of the game");
a[i][7]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the place where the match was played");
a[i][8]=sc.next();
}
break;

}




public static void show_array(String a[][]) {
for(int i=0; i<a.length; i++) {
System.out.println("Seleccion colombia vs "+a[i][0]);
System.out.println("The opponent's goals were "+a[i][1]);
System.out.println("The yellow cards of the opponent were "+a[i][2]);
System.out.println("The opponent's red cards were "+a[i][3]);
System.out.println("The total goals of the Colombian National Team were "+a[i][4]);
System.out.println("The yellow cards of the Colombian National Team were "+a[i][5]);
System.out.println("The red cards of the Colombian team were "+a[i][6]);
System.out.println("The date of the match was "+a[i][7]);
System.out.println("The place where the match was played was on "+a[i][8]);



}}



}

Well first of all the format of this code has issues. You are trying to define your switch outside of a class method. It needs to be inside a method. Second, you can define the method fill_matrix like you have there, but you probably want to call the function from the switch. Third, you probably want to define the matrix and pass it to the fill_matrix method so that it can fill it.

public static void main(String[] args) {
   // TODO Auto-generated method stub
   int op;
   System.out.println("1. To record match information");
   System.out.println("2. To display match information");
   System.out.println("3. To show the number of games played");
   System.out.println("4. To modify or update the information of the matches");
   System.out.println("5. To show the information of the matches where a red card has been shown for one of the two teams");
   System.out.println("6. To show the average number of goals for both teams");
   System.out.println("7. To show the team with more goals");
   System.out.println("Enter a number");
   op=sc.nextInt();

   int matrixToFill[][] = new int[5][]; //<--- Create 2d array (must specify first dimension)

   switch(op) { //<--- Notice the parenthesis
      case 1:
          fill_matrix(matrixToFill); //<-- Call method with matrix you want to fill
          break;
    }
}

This should get you started, but it sounds like you may need to re-read how to define methods, where to define them and how to define 2d arrays to then pass them to methods.

haha I think I don’t understand in this case e.g. how would I get the code by adding everything so that I can compile?

import java.util.Scanner;
public class ensayo {
    static Scanner sc=new Scanner(System.in);
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        // TODO Auto-generated method stub
    	  
    	String mat[][]=new String[18][9];
          llenar_matriz(mat);
          System.out.println("Matriz");
          mostrar_matriz(mat);

        int op;
        boolean salir;
		while (!salir) {
System.out.println("1. Para registrar la informacion de los partidos");
System.out.println("2. Para mostrar la informacion de los partidos");
System.out.println("3. Para mostrar la cantidad de partidos jugados");
System.out.println("4. Para modificar o actualizar la informacion de los partidos");
System.out.println("5. Para mostrar la informacion de los partidos donde se haya presentado tarjeta roja para alguno de los dos equipos");
System.out.println("6. Para mostrar el promedio de goles de ambos equipos");
System.out.println("7. Para mostrar el equipo con mas goles ");
op=sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Ingrese un número");}
		}

    int op;
switch (op) {
    
case 1:
	public static void llenar_matriz (String a[][]) {
	    for(int i=0; i<a.length; i++) {
            System.out.println("Ingrese la informacion de los partidos"+(i+1));
            System.out.println("Ingrese el nombre del contrincante");
            a[i][0]=sc.next();
            System.out.println("Ingrese el total de goles del equipo contrincante");
            a[i][1]=sc.next();
            System.out.println("Ingrese las tarjetas amarillas del contrincante");
            a[i][2]=sc.next();
            System.out.println("Ingrese las tarjetas rojas del contrincante");
            a[i][3]=sc.next();
            System.out.println("Ingrese el total de goles de la seleccion colombia");
            a[i][4]=sc.next();
        System.out.println("Ingrese las tarjetas amarillas de la seleccion colombia");
        a[i][5]=sc.next();
        System.out.println("Ingrese las tarjetas rojas de la seleccion colombia");
        a[i][6]=sc.next();
        System.out.println("Ingrese la fecha del partido");
        a[i][7]=sc.next();
        System.out.println("Ingrese el lugar donde se jugo el partido");
        a[i][8]=sc.next();
        break;
        

        }}
    
case 2:
            public static void mostrar_matriz(String a[][]) {
                for(int i=0; i<a.length; i++) {
                    System.out.println("Seleccion colombia vs "+a[i][0]);
                    System.out.println("Los goles del contrincanten fueron "+a[i][1]);
                    System.out.println("Las tarjetas amarillas del contrincante fueron"+a[i][2]);
                    System.out.println("Las tarjetas rojas del contrincante fueron "+a[i][3]);
                    System.out.println("El total de goles de la Seleccion Colombia fueron "+a[i][4]);
                    System.out.println("Las tarjetas amarillas de la Seleccion Colombia fueron "+a[i][5]);
                    System.out.println("Las tarjetas rojas de la seleccion colombia fueron "+a[i][6]);
                    System.out.println("La fecha del partido fue el "+a[i][7]);
                    System.out.println("El lugar donde se jugo el partido fue en "+a[i][8]);
break;
                }    }}