I want to enter a matrix in a multiple switch structure here

Hello I need help with a code what I want is to enter a matrix in a multiple switch structure here I leave them if someone knows help me please
import java.util.scanner;
public class test {
static Scanner sc=new Scanner(System.in);
public static void main(String[] args) {
// TODO Auto-generated method stub
int op;
System.out.println("1. To record match information");
System.out.println("2. To display match information");
System.out.println("3. To show the number of games played");
System.out.println("4. To modify or update the information of the matches");
System.out.println("5. To show the information of the matches where a red card has been shown for one of the two teams");
System.out.println("6. To show the average number of goals for both teams");
System.out.println("7. To show the team with more goals");
System.out.println("Enter a number");
op=sc.nextInt();
}
int op;
switch op {
case 1:
public static void fill_matrix(String a[][]) {
for(int i=0; i<a.length; i++) {
System.out.println("Enter match information "+(i+1));
System.out.println("Enter the name of the opponent");
a[i][0]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the total goals of the opposing team.");
a[i][1]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the opponent's yellow cards");
a[i][2]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the opponent's red cards");
a[i][3]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the total number of goals for the Colombian national team");
a[i][4]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the yellow cards of the colombia national team");
a[i][5]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the red cards of the Colombian national team");
a[i][6]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the date of the game");
a[i][7]=sc.next();
System.out.println("Enter the place where the match was played");
a[i][8]=sc.next();
}
break;
}
public static void show_array(String a[][]) {
for(int i=0; i<a.length; i++) {
System.out.println("Seleccion colombia vs "+a[i][0]);
System.out.println("The opponent's goals were "+a[i][1]);
System.out.println("The yellow cards of the opponent were "+a[i][2]);
System.out.println("The opponent's red cards were "+a[i][3]);
System.out.println("The total goals of the Colombian National Team were "+a[i][4]);
System.out.println("The yellow cards of the Colombian National Team were "+a[i][5]);
System.out.println("The red cards of the Colombian team were "+a[i][6]);
System.out.println("The date of the match was "+a[i][7]);
System.out.println("The place where the match was played was on "+a[i][8]);
}}
}
