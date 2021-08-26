I want to divide (Seperate) each paragraph in This post, what css to use?

SaujR: SaujR: only for this page not for whole site,

You will need to do what Ron said above but you will also need to find a parent element that has a unique class on this page only (we can’t help you there as we don’t know what is unique to that page).

If there is no classname that you can use then you would need to add your own class to the parent wrapper (or the body element and then use that class).

e.g.

.mypage h1, .mypage h2 { margin-bottom: -0.5em; /* delete me */ }