I want to divide (Seperate) each paragraph in This post, what css to use?

Hello friends I am New to this forum and I want help. Please anyone help me to separate (divide) this post paragraph name Android one. I want to separate each paragraph like border box or container only for this page not for whole site, is there is any css code to put?
Not sure if this addresses the problem or not, but the following CSS seems to be causing some of the paragraph headers to be misaligned. Try deleting the line (or commenting it out) and see if it helps.
https://hindimood.com/android-1-version-name/ #6 (line 1860)
h1, h2 {
margin-bottom: -0.5em; /* delete me */
}
