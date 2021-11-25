I want to display my blob into my PHP but it wont display

John_Betong: John_Betong: I endeavour to always specify image dimensions because it allocates the correct space and prevents the page from jumping to insert the image after it is loaded.

A major annoyance of mine is on a forum site, where I scroll to the end of a thread to see the latest entries and find that I have to keep scrolling down, over and over again, because whoever wrote the forum software doesn’t specify the image size. It’s surprising how many forum software packages don’t do this. I think they all assume we have unlimited bandwidth and speed. Goes back to the thought that developers should have slow hardware and internet access so they can test real-world response times.