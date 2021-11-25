I want to display my blob into my PHP but it wont display

I usually do not show full sized images but upload three image sizes and in most cases I am calling thumb or tile sized images which load pretty fast.
Most pages I create are usually dynamic in width and most image containers would be a part of that width usually based off the screen width. I usually define the image as the child of the image with width:100% and height:auto; A basic example:
<style type="text/css">
.container{
width: 20%;
}
.container img{
width:100%;
height:auto;
}
</style>
This container
div would go around the image.
echo '<div class="container"><img src="data:'.$row['imageType'].';base64,'.base64_encode($row['imageData']).'"/></div>';
Again very basic example.
Absolutely there are times for a fixed size. It really depends on the application.