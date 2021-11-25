I want to display my blob into my PHP but it wont display

thanks
True John. I just copied what he had.
I never even use height and width attributes in image tags anymore.
how about if I have two IDs and I want to get the other ID and use it for my other IDs
lets say I have two users :employee and user
All those queries should be user defined with their login session identifier.
FROM trial WHERE `user_id` = " . $_SESSION['id'] . " AND etc...
I endeavour to always specify image dimensions because it allocates the correct space and prevents the page from jumping to insert the image after it is loaded.
I usually do not show full sized images but upload three image sizes and in most cases I am calling thumb or tile sized images which load pretty fast.
Most pages I create are usually dynamic in width and most image containers would be a part of that width usually based off the screen width. I usually define the image as the child of the image with width:100% and height:auto; A basic example:
<style type="text/css">
.container{
width: 20%;
}
.container img{
width:100%;
height:auto;
}
</style>
This container
div would go around the image.
echo '<div class="container"><img src="data:'.$row['imageType'].';base64,'.base64_encode($row['imageData']).'"/></div>';
Again very basic example.
Absolutely there are times for a fixed size. It really depends on the application.
I use the same CSS to allow the image to fill the parent container and also specify the image dimensions which I think prevents the page from jumping.
Well true that defining the dimension will load the
<img at the specified size before the image is rendered, thus no jumping. So you are absolutely correct.
A major annoyance of mine is on a forum site, where I scroll to the end of a thread to see the latest entries and find that I have to keep scrolling down, over and over again, because whoever wrote the forum software doesn’t specify the image size. It’s surprising how many forum software packages don’t do this. I think they all assume we have unlimited bandwidth and speed. Goes back to the thought that developers should have slow hardware and internet access so they can test real-world response times.
Try this:
$dims = getimagesize($fileName)[3]; // width=‘123’ height=‘456’
echo $tmp = <<< ___EOT
<img src =‘$fileName’ $dims alt=‘$fileName’>
____EOT;
no image to show if put this WHERE
user_id = " . $_SESSION[‘id’] . "
What is in
$_SESSION['id']? Is there a valid user of that ID, and does it have an image to display?
In the opening comment you are saving the image with
$_SESSION[‘id’] being the value for
user_id. So it is assumed you are dealing with login system where there is a
$_SESSION[‘id’] for each user. In your
trial table, what values are saved thus far during testing? Is it the ID for the user?
yeah ID for user and employee
yes since the employee will upload an image to the user
Do you have
session_start(); at the top of the page before output to browser?
yes I have this
if(!isset($_SESSION))
{
session_start();
}
The if !isset is pointless. session_start either starts a session if there isnt one or resumes an existing session.
Also do you see an
<img tag when viewing page source?