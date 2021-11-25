I want to display my blob into my PHP but it wont display

PHP
#7

thanks

#8

True John. I just copied what he had.
I never even use height and width attributes in image tags anymore.

1 Like
#9

how about if I have two IDs and I want to get the other ID and use it for my other IDs

#10

lets say I have two users :employee and user

#11

All those queries should be user defined with their login session identifier.

FROM trial WHERE `user_id` = " . $_SESSION['id'] . " AND etc...
#12

I endeavour to always specify image dimensions because it allocates the correct space and prevents the page from jumping to insert the image after it is loaded.

1 Like
#13

I usually do not show full sized images but upload three image sizes and in most cases I am calling thumb or tile sized images which load pretty fast.

Most pages I create are usually dynamic in width and most image containers would be a part of that width usually based off the screen width. I usually define the image as the child of the image with width:100% and height:auto; A basic example:

<style type="text/css">
.container{
	width: 20%;
}
.container img{
	width:100%;
	height:auto;
}
</style>

This container div would go around the image.

echo '<div class="container"><img src="data:'.$row['imageType'].';base64,'.base64_encode($row['imageData']).'"/></div>';

Again very basic example.
Absolutely there are times for a fixed size. It really depends on the application.

#14

I use the same CSS to allow the image to fill the parent container and also specify the image dimensions which I think prevents the page from jumping.

#15

Well true that defining the dimension will load the <img at the specified size before the image is rendered, thus no jumping. So you are absolutely correct.

1 Like
#16

A major annoyance of mine is on a forum site, where I scroll to the end of a thread to see the latest entries and find that I have to keep scrolling down, over and over again, because whoever wrote the forum software doesn’t specify the image size. It’s surprising how many forum software packages don’t do this. I think they all assume we have unlimited bandwidth and speed. Goes back to the thought that developers should have slow hardware and internet access so they can test real-world response times.

1 Like
#17

Try this:

$dims = getimagesize($fileName)[3]; // width=‘123’ height=‘456’
echo $tmp = <<< ___EOT
   <img src =‘$fileName’ $dims alt=‘$fileName’>
____EOT;
#18

no image to show if put this WHERE user_id = " . $_SESSION[‘id’] . "

#19

What is in $_SESSION['id']? Is there a valid user of that ID, and does it have an image to display?

#20

In the opening comment you are saving the image with $_SESSION[‘id’] being the value for user_id. So it is assumed you are dealing with login system where there is a $_SESSION[‘id’] for each user. In your trial table, what values are saved thus far during testing? Is it the ID for the user?

#21

yeah ID for user and employee

#22

yes since the employee will upload an image to the user

#23

Do you have session_start(); at the top of the page before output to browser?

#24

yes I have this
if(!isset($_SESSION))
{
session_start();
}

#25

The if !isset is pointless. session_start either starts a session if there isnt one or resumes an existing session.

#26

Also do you see an <img tag when viewing page source?