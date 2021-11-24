I want to display my blob into my PHP but it wont display

<?php
if (count($_FILES) > 0) {
if (is_uploaded_file($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name'])) {
$imgData = addslashes(file_get_contents($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']));
$imageProperties = getimageSize($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']);
$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id)
VALUES('{$imageProperties['mime']}', '{$imgData}','".$_SESSION['id']."')";
$current_id = mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
$current_id = mysqli_insert_id($db);
if (isset($current_id)) {
header("Location: preview.php");
}
}
}
?>
<form name="frmImage" enctype="multipart/form-data" action=""
method="post" class="frmImageUpload">
<label>Upload QrCode File:</label><br />
<input name="userImage" type="file" class="inputFile" />
<input type="submit" value="Submit" class="btnSubmit" />
</form>
//preview.php
<?php
session_start();
require_once '../php_action/database.php';
if(isset($_GET['image_id']) && ctype_digit($_GET['image_id'])) {
$sql = "SELECT imageType,imageData FROM trial WHERE `user_id` = " . $_SESSION['id'] . " AND id=" . $_GET['image_id'] . mysqli_error(($db));
$result = mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Retrieving Image BLOB<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
$row = mysqli_fetch_array($result);
mysqli_close($db);
if(!empty($row)){
header("Content-type: ".$row['imageType']);
echo $row['imageData'];
}else{
header('Location: preview.php');
exit;
}
}
?>
<?php
$sql = "SELECT imageID FROM trial ORDER BY imageID DESC LIMIT 1";
$result = mysqli_query($db, $sql);
?>
<?php
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) {
?>
<img height="250px" width="250px" src="preview.php?image_id=<?php echo $row["imageId"]; ?>" /><br/>
<?php
}
mysqli_close($db);
?>