I want to display my blob into my PHP but it wont display

FIRST: Are imageID and imageId the same?

SECOND: I can’t say for sure but I doubt loading a webpage path into a scr line is going return an image.

THIRD: On preview.php, NOTHING can be sent to the browser such as a blank line, i.e.

//preview.php

or the header will fail. I have never used Blob to hold images for web display and even though I did get preview.php to display the uploaded image, nothing is sent to the browser before the header. You have <img being sent to the browser but what is loaded to src is not a path to an image.

OK after some WEB searching you can simply display the image like so.

<?php $sql = "SELECT imageType,imageData FROM trial ORDER BY imageID DESC LIMIT 1"; $result = mysqli_query($db, $sql); while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){ echo '<img height="250px" width="250px" src="data:'.$row['imageType'].';base64,'.base64_encode($row['imageData']).'"/>'; } ?>

Guess I learned something today.