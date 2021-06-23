I want to design for cell

I don’t know the measurements of the cell phone in pixels and I don’t know how to publish an app for cell either. I would like to visualize the web while I design. How can I do this for mobile?
There are many cell phones in many different sizes.
What most web designers do is create a design that will adapt to any size screen, from the smallest phone to large widescreen monitors.
I have not been involved in App design, but I imagine they would use similar methods.
If you want to know a phone size or any other ones inspect and click the Toggle device toolbar on the top left corner of the inspect panel. Then you can select what divide it will show the pixels and size like ###X###.
