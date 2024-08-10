I want to create an app version of my website and include essential features such as real-time chat support, push notifications, user account management, and offline access to key content.

What are the key steps involved in transforming a website into a mobile app, and how can I ensure that these features are implemented effectively to enhance user engagement?

How do I decide whether to build a native app, a web-based app, or a hybrid app? What are the best practices for maintaining app performance, security, and integration with existing website features?

What costs, development time, and ongoing maintenance should I anticipate for adding these functionalities?

My fireplace website is created with WordPress. As there any plugin that can create an app version of the site?