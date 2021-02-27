I want the style to persist

makamo661: makamo661: After it applies the style, it doesn’t persist.

You already have event listeners on the list items so you don’t need to do it all again. You can check for the active class in a function from each of your blocks.

e.g.

const liststart = document.querySelector("#navbar__list"); const listelement1 = document.createElement("li"); const listelement2 = document.createElement("li"); const listelement3 = document.createElement("li"); const listelement4 = document.createElement("li"); listelement1.classList.add("active");//set first item to active listelement1.innerHTML = "TAB 1"; listelement2.innerHTML = "TAB 2"; listelement3.innerHTML = "TAB 3"; listelement4.innerHTML = "TAB 4"; const section1 = document.getElementById("section1"); const section2 = document.getElementById("section2"); const section3 = document.getElementById("section3"); const section4 = document.getElementById("section4"); listelement1.addEventListener("click", function () { findCurrent(this); section1.scrollIntoView(true); section1.classList.add("my-active"); section2.classList.remove("my-active"); section3.classList.remove("my-active"); section4.classList.remove("my-active"); }); listelement2.addEventListener("click", function () { findCurrent(this); section2.scrollIntoView(true); section1.classList.remove("my-active"); section2.classList.add("my-active"); section3.classList.remove("my-active"); section4.classList.remove("my-active"); }); listelement3.addEventListener("click", function () { findCurrent(this); section3.scrollIntoView(true); section1.classList.remove("my-active"); section2.classList.remove("my-active"); section3.classList.add("my-active"); section4.classList.remove("my-active"); }); listelement4.addEventListener("click", function () { findCurrent(this); section4.scrollIntoView(true); section1.classList.remove("my-active"); section2.classList.remove("my-active"); section3.classList.remove("my-active"); section4.classList.add("my-active"); }); liststart.appendChild(listelement1); liststart.appendChild(listelement2); liststart.appendChild(listelement3); liststart.appendChild(listelement4); function findCurrent(currentEl) { var current = liststart.getElementsByClassName("active"); // should really check this exists first current[0].classList.remove("active"); currentEl.classList.add("active"); }

That is a basic working example which will work in your codepen.

However as mentioned before that is not the correct way to do it as it is not scalable. You should be able to make the process of selecting a tab and finding the right section more automatic and not rely on hard coding everything and repeating the same routines over and over again. I assume you have been told to do it this way for your assignment but it is a very verbose way of doing something like this.

Note that this is not valid html:

<ul id="navbar__list"> <span><span> <li>TAB 1</li><li>TAB 2</li><li>TAB 3</li><li>TAB 4</li> </span></span> </ul>

The spans are invalid in those positions which is why I removed then from the jS as they were doing nothing anyway.

You don’t really need js to scroll to a destination and style it as that can be done in CSS and html alone with fragment identifiers and using :target. However I guess you have been told to do this in JS so I won’t give an example.