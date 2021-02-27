I want the style to persist

JavaScript
#1

The following javascript is used to click on a tab and style it with the active class. After it applies the style, it doesn’t persist. I want the tab to remain in the active state even after it has been clicked.

const tabs = document.getElementsByTagName("li");

for (const i = 0; i < tabs.length; i++) {
  tabs[i].addEventListener("click", function() {

  const current = document.getElementsByClassName("active");
  current[0].className = current[0].className.replace("active");
  this.className += "active";

  });
}

This is for an assignment so it has to be javascript and not jQuery.

You already have event listeners on the list items so you don’t need to do it all again. You can check for the active class in a function from each of your blocks.

e.g.

const liststart = document.querySelector("#navbar__list");
const listelement1 = document.createElement("li");
const listelement2 = document.createElement("li");
const listelement3 = document.createElement("li");
const listelement4 = document.createElement("li");

listelement1.classList.add("active");//set first item to active

listelement1.innerHTML = "TAB 1";
listelement2.innerHTML = "TAB 2";
listelement3.innerHTML = "TAB 3";
listelement4.innerHTML = "TAB 4";

const section1 = document.getElementById("section1");
const section2 = document.getElementById("section2");
const section3 = document.getElementById("section3");
const section4 = document.getElementById("section4");

listelement1.addEventListener("click", function () {
  findCurrent(this);
  section1.scrollIntoView(true);
  section1.classList.add("my-active");
  section2.classList.remove("my-active");
  section3.classList.remove("my-active");
  section4.classList.remove("my-active");
});

listelement2.addEventListener("click", function () {
  findCurrent(this);
  section2.scrollIntoView(true);
  section1.classList.remove("my-active");
  section2.classList.add("my-active");
  section3.classList.remove("my-active");
  section4.classList.remove("my-active");
});

listelement3.addEventListener("click", function () {
  findCurrent(this);
  section3.scrollIntoView(true);
  section1.classList.remove("my-active");
  section2.classList.remove("my-active");
  section3.classList.add("my-active");
  section4.classList.remove("my-active");
});

listelement4.addEventListener("click", function () {
  findCurrent(this);
  section4.scrollIntoView(true);
  section1.classList.remove("my-active");
  section2.classList.remove("my-active");
  section3.classList.remove("my-active");
  section4.classList.add("my-active");
});
liststart.appendChild(listelement1);
liststart.appendChild(listelement2);
liststart.appendChild(listelement3);
liststart.appendChild(listelement4);

function findCurrent(currentEl) {
  var current = liststart.getElementsByClassName("active");
  // should really check this exists first
  current[0].classList.remove("active");
  currentEl.classList.add("active");
}

That is a basic working example which will work in your codepen.

However as mentioned before that is not the correct way to do it as it is not scalable. You should be able to make the process of selecting a tab and finding the right section more automatic and not rely on hard coding everything and repeating the same routines over and over again. I assume you have been told to do it this way for your assignment but it is a very verbose way of doing something like this. :slight_smile:

Note that this is not valid html:

<ul id="navbar__list">
 <span><span>
<li>TAB 1</li><li>TAB 2</li><li>TAB 3</li><li>TAB 4</li>
</span></span>
</ul>

The spans are invalid in those positions which is why I removed then from the jS as they were doing nothing anyway.

You don’t really need js to scroll to a destination and style it as that can be done in CSS and html alone with fragment identifiers and using :target. However I guess you have been told to do this in JS so I won’t give an example. :slight_smile:

#4

Thanks for your input, PaulOB.
I’m trying to re-factor my code so that I don’t have to hard code all of the repetitive logic. I’m not sure how to loop through the listelements for starters. This doesn’t work:

	for (const i = 1; i < 5; i++) {	
    let listelement[i] = document.createElement('li');
	liststart.appendChild(listelement[i]);
	}
#5

Well it probably does, but you aren’t giving it a class, or an innerHTML, so it generates a generic list item element and appends it to your list, assuming that liststart and listelement are validly instantiated.

I wouldnt actually bother with creating an array, unless you need to refer to the elements in later pieces of code.
(I’m writing this at 10 PM. It probably needs revising and cleaning up, etc)

for(const i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
  let myli = document.createElement('li');
  myli.innerHTML = "TAB "+i;
  myli.addEventListener("click") function() { 
    Array.from(liststart.getElementsByClassName("active")).forEach((x) => { x.classList.remove("active"); }); //This line may be better written, but it's 10 PM.
    this.classList.add("active");
    document.getEelementById('section'+this.innerHTML.replace("TAB ","")).classlist.add("active")
    document.getEelementById('section'+this.innerHTML.replace("TAB ","")).scrollIntoView(true);
  }
  liststart.appendChild(myli);
}