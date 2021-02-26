I want the style to persist

makamo661: makamo661: After it applies the style, it doesn’t persist.

You had a working version of this in your other thread and I also gave you a similar version for the tab effect?

You seem to have removed the active class routine that you had for the tab element as that is what would be used to make the tab stay highlighted.

Note that this is not valid html:

<ul id="navbar__list"> <span><span> <li>TAB 1</li><li>TAB 2</li><li>TAB 3</li><li>TAB 4</li> </span></span> </ul>

The spans are invalid in those positions.

You don’t really need js to scroll to a destination and style it as that can be done in CSS and html alone with fragment identifiers and using :target. However I guess you have been told to do this in JS so I won’t give an example.

Also note that your multiple event listeners are not really the way to do this as it is not scalable. You should be able to make the process of selecting a tab and finding the right section automatic and not rely on hard coding everything. I also assume you have been told to do it this way for your assignment so carry on.