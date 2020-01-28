I bought a website and install my theme and plugins
I optimized my photos and logos from Graphic design Eye.
what should be my next step to make an eyecatching website.
I want my redesign my website
I bought a website and install my theme and plugins
Welcome to the forums, @nazmulhasanjibon131.
I’m a little baffled by your question. If you have already installed a theme, then surely that is the main part of your “design” done. Could you clarify your question? Which aspect(s) of the site are you thinking about?