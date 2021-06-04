I Want JavaScript To Redirect - Not Working

I want to redirect my website to https://uprightcode.com/comming-soon

my code so far in js is

location.replace("https://uprightcode.com/comming-soon")

When I save and deploy successfully and the indicator is published in Netlify I try going on my website again and it has shows the homepage and I want a few minutes and go grab a snack, I come back and it is still not redirected. What is the problem?

I have also tired

window.location = "https://uprightcode.com/comming-soon";

Video to see https://vimeo.com/559126337