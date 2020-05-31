I want an alarm to sound 5 minutes before the end of an exam using javascript

Hi,
I’m afraid I don’t know much about javascript.
I made an online exam for a friend. He asked if I could make a bell ring or a message sound 5 minutes before the end of the exam, so the students don’t wait too long before pressing “Send” or they can’t send their answers.
All I can do is look around, get bits of code and try and make it work!
I have this, but I get no sound. What am I doing wrong??:
<script>
// if later than h, play the sound. It's 10am here now!
// set the minutes later
var h = d.getHours();
if (h > 7){
// I put a hidden input on the page, with the value of the sound file
// <input type="hidden" id="musicloc" size="55" value="fullstop.mp3" />
var sound = document.getElementById("musicloc").value;
playSound(sound);
}
// this should make an audio element and then play the sound
function playSound(soundFile) {
var audioElement = document.createElement('audio');
// maybe here the problem? What is 'src'?
audioElement.setAttribute('src', soundFile);
audioElement.play();
}
</script>
Very grateful for any tips or pointers!!