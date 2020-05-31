I want an alarm to sound 5 minutes before the end of an exam using javascript

I’m afraid I don’t know much about javascript.

I made an online exam for a friend. He asked if I could make a bell ring or a message sound 5 minutes before the end of the exam, so the students don’t wait too long before pressing “Send” or they can’t send their answers.

All I can do is look around, get bits of code and try and make it work!

I have this, but I get no sound. What am I doing wrong??:

<script>
// if later than h, play the sound. It's 10am here now!
// set the minutes later
var h = d.getHours();
if (h > 7){
           // I put a hidden input on the page, with the value of the sound file
			// <input type="hidden" id="musicloc" size="55" value="fullstop.mp3" /> 
    			var sound = document.getElementById("musicloc").value;
    				 playSound(sound);
    			}

    // this should make an audio element and then play the sound			
    function playSound(soundFile) {
    	var audioElement = document.createElement('audio');
   // maybe here the problem? What is 'src'?
    	audioElement.setAttribute('src', soundFile);
    	audioElement.play();
		}

</script>

Very grateful for any tips or pointers!!

It works for me. https://jsfiddle.net/1qnLcaw4/

You can use the browser’s network panel to help troubleshoot problems, such as if it has trouble accessing the sound file.

I didn’t have:

var d = new Date();

in there, so

var h = d.getHours();

was throwing an error. Fixed that.

But now, Firefox console shows:

Autoplay is only allowed when approved by the user, the site is activated by the user, or media is muted. [19BEsW13.html:259:18](file:///var/www/html/Neil_Exam/FirstYear/19BEsW13.html)

NotAllowedError: The play method is not allowed by the user agent or the platform in the current context, possibly because the user denied permission.

​How do I allow user to play the file??

At the moment I am just trying this on localhost

I don’t think that you can, because the web browser is protecting the user from unapproved behaviour.

Hi, thanks for your replies!

Apparently, I can’t autoplay the sound file. The user will have to interact with the page, so I have the code below.

I would just like the countdown to start from the beginning of the exam, whenever that is, Neil hasn’t told me yet.

The students will log on at different times, some late. The login will be open 10 minutes before exam begin.

Could you help me modify this to start the countdown from say June 22nd, 10am? The alarm should ring at 10:55am

<script>
let startBtn = document.getElementById("start")
startBtn.onclick = function (e) {
    e.preventDefault()
    let count = document.getElementById("count")
    let interval = window.setInterval(function () {
        count.textContent = --count.textContent;
        if (count.textContent == 0) {
            clearInterval(interval);
            let bell = document.getElementById("bell")
            bell.play()
        }
    }, 5000)
}
</script>

The button is here. This sets a 50 second pause:

<div>
<h2> ATTENTION: BEFORE YOU START, CLICK THIS BUTTON. THEN YOU WILL HEAR A REMINDER 5 MINUTES BEFORE THE EXAM ENDS.</h2> 
<audio id="bell"> <source src="mp3/距离交卷.mp3" /> Your browser does not support the audio element. </audio>
<p id="count" style="font-size: large;">10</p>
<button id="start">Remind After 10 Secs</button>
</div><br>
Your code currently waits 50 seconds before playing the sound.

(Hint: 5000 milliseconds = 5 seconds… and the value in the ‘count’ paragraph is 10… 5*10…)

You want to instead make it wait the number of (milli)seconds equal to the Difference between Now (Date.now())and A specified time and date Date.UTC(Y,M,D,H,m,S)