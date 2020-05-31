I want an alarm to sound 5 minutes before the end of an exam using javascript

Hi,

I’m afraid I don’t know much about javascript.

I made an online exam for a friend. He asked if I could make a bell ring or a message sound 5 minutes before the end of the exam, so the students don’t wait too long before pressing “Send” or they can’t send their answers.

All I can do is look around, get bits of code and try and make it work!

I have this, but I get no sound. What am I doing wrong??:

<script> // if later than h, play the sound. It's 10am here now! // set the minutes later var h = d.getHours(); if (h > 7){ // I put a hidden input on the page, with the value of the sound file // <input type="hidden" id="musicloc" size="55" value="fullstop.mp3" /> var sound = document.getElementById("musicloc").value; playSound(sound); } // this should make an audio element and then play the sound function playSound(soundFile) { var audioElement = document.createElement('audio'); // maybe here the problem? What is 'src'? audioElement.setAttribute('src', soundFile); audioElement.play(); } </script>

Very grateful for any tips or pointers!!