I want an alarm to sound 5 minutes before the end of an exam using javascript

JavaScript
#1

Hi,
I’m afraid I don’t know much about javascript.

I made an online exam for a friend. He asked if I could make a bell ring or a message sound 5 minutes before the end of the exam, so the students don’t wait too long before pressing “Send” or they can’t send their answers.

All I can do is look around, get bits of code and try and make it work!

I have this, but I get no sound. What am I doing wrong??:

<script>
// if later than h, play the sound. It's 10am here now!
// set the minutes later
var h = d.getHours();
if (h > 7){
           // I put a hidden input on the page, with the value of the sound file
			// <input type="hidden" id="musicloc" size="55" value="fullstop.mp3" /> 
    			var sound = document.getElementById("musicloc").value;
    				 playSound(sound);
    			}

    // this should make an audio element and then play the sound			
    function playSound(soundFile) {
    	var audioElement = document.createElement('audio');
   // maybe here the problem? What is 'src'?
    	audioElement.setAttribute('src', soundFile);
    	audioElement.play();
		}

</script>

Very grateful for any tips or pointers!!

#2

It works for me. https://jsfiddle.net/1qnLcaw4/

You can use the browser’s network panel to help troubleshoot problems, such as if it has trouble accessing the sound file.

#3

I didn’t have:

var d = new Date();

in there, so

var h = d.getHours();

was throwing an error. Fixed that.

But now, Firefox console shows:

Autoplay is only allowed when approved by the user, the site is activated by the user, or media is muted. [19BEsW13.html:259:18](file:///var/www/html/Neil_Exam/FirstYear/19BEsW13.html)

NotAllowedError: The play method is not allowed by the user agent or the platform in the current context, possibly because the user denied permission.

​How do I allow user to play the file??

At the moment I am just trying this on localhost

#4

I don’t think that you can, because the web browser is protecting the user from unapproved behaviour.