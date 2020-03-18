I updated a web page but my clients keeps seeing the old page

I have a website built with WordPress. I update the pages quite often and every time I make an update, I’d flush cache on the server and check the updated pages on different browsers to make sure they display the updated pages.

Problem I have is I got feedback from some customers saying they still see the old page.

I solve the problem by telling them to refresh their browser.

But how do they know to refresh the browser each time I make an update to a page? Does that mean a lot of my clients did not see my updated pages and therefore missed important announcements?

I don’t refresh my browser each time I go to Yahoo! and still I get the most updated page.

Any help is greatly appreciated!