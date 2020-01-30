I tried to run cerebro elasticsearch app

Hello, I installed elasticsearch with some init structure on my local Kubuntu 18.

and I want some client app

Here I found some clients

https://dev.to/hsatac/management-gui-for-elasticsearch-17g9

and try to install cerebro, but runnung app

serge@athoe:~/Downloads$ cd cerebro-0.8.1 serge@athoe:~/Downloads/cerebro-0.8.1$ ./bin/cerebro WARNING: An illegal reflective access operation has occurred WARNING: Illegal reflective access by com.google.inject.internal.cglib.core.$ReflectUtils$1 (file:/home/serge/Downloads/cerebro-0.8.1/lib/com.google.inject.guice-4.1.0.jar) to method java.lang.ClassLoader.defineClass(java.lang.String,byte[],int,int,java.security.ProtectionDomain) WARNING: Please consider reporting this to the maintainers of com.google.inject.internal.cglib.core.$ReflectUtils$1 WARNING: Use --illegal-access=warn to enable warnings of further illegal reflective access operations WARNING: All illegal access operations will be denied in a future release [info] play.api.Play - Application started (Prod) [info] p.c.s.AkkaHttpServer - Listening for HTTP on /0:0:0:0:0:0:0:0:9000

last console command hang up. Have I to run some different app or url in a browser?