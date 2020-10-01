I think there is a LOGICAL error in my code

I am developing a feature called Class Plotting Schedule in our CMS, this is actually working but I think there is an error like a LOGICAL error,

class_scheduler
Here is my code

function create_time_range($start, $end, $interval='30 mins', $format='12'){
	$startTime=strtotime($start);
	$endTime=strtotime($end);
	$returnTimeFormat=($format=='24')?'g:i':'G:i';

	$current=time();
	$addTime=strtotime('+'.$interval,$current);
	$diff=$addTime-$current;

	$times=array();
	while ($startTime<$endTime) {
		$times[]=date($returnTimeFormat,$startTime);
		$startTime+=$diff;
	}
	$times[]=date($returnTimeFormat,$startTime);
	return $times;
}
<table class="table table-bordered table-hoverable table-striped" id="tblClassScheduler">
                    <thead>
                       <tr>
                        <?php
                            $days=array("Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday","Thursday","Friday","Saturday","Sunday");
                            for ($i=0;$i<COUNT($days);$i++) { 
                                echo "<th>".$days[$i]."</th>";
                            }
                         ?>
                       </tr>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody>
                        <?php
                            echo "<tr>";
                            for ($a=0;$a<COUNT($days);$a++) { 
                                $get_schedule=getData("SELECT * FROM acadsoc_class_schedule WHERE class_day=? AND username=? ORDER BY class_time ASC",array($days[$a],$_SESSION['username']));
                                echo "<tr>";
                                foreach ($get_schedule as $schedule) {
                                    echo "<td>".$schedule->class_time."</td>";
                                }
                                echo "</tr>";
                            }
                            echo "</tr>";
                        ?>
                    </tbody>
                </table>

<div class="myModal">
    <div class="modalContent">
        <button class = "closeModal">&times;</button>
        <div class="modal-head">
            <h4 class="text-center"><span class=  "fas fa-calendar "></span> Add Scheule</h4>
        </div>
        <div class="modal-body">
            <center>
             <form method="POST" style="text-align: left">
            <?php for($i=0; $i<COUNT($days); $i++){?>
                <label><?php echo $days[$i];?></label> <button class='btn btn-sm btn-primary add_input_schedule' style='padding: 1px 6px;' data-id="<?php echo $days[$i];?>"><span class='fa fa-plus'></span></button><hr style="margin: 3px">
            <?php }?>
            <button type='submit' class="edit-btn" name='save_multiple_schedule' style='padding: 1px 6px;margin-top:1px'>Save</button>
        </form>
            </div>
    </div>
</div>

$days=array("Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday","Thursday","Friday","Saturday","Sunday");
if (isset($_POST['save_multiple_schedule'])) {
    for ($x=0; $x<COUNT($days);$x++) { 
        if(isset($_POST['class_time_'.$days[$x]])){
            for ($y=0; $y < COUNT($_POST['class_time_'.$days[$x]]); $y++) { 
                insertQuery("INSERT INTO acadsoc_class_schedule(username,class_time,class_day,date_created) VALUES (?,?,?,?)",
                array($_SESSION['username'], $_POST['class_time_'.$days[$x]][$y], $days[$x], date("Y-m-d")));
            }
        }
    }

    echo "<script>
        alert('Added Schedule Successfully');
        window.location.href='class_scheduler.php';
    </script>";
}
You already have a thread for this - Problem developing Class Plotting Schedule feature Perhaps address the points made and questions asked in the existing replies?