I think there is a LOGICAL error in my code

I am developing a feature called Class Plotting Schedule in our CMS, this is actually working but I think there is an error like a LOGICAL error,
Here is my code
function create_time_range($start, $end, $interval='30 mins', $format='12'){
$startTime=strtotime($start);
$endTime=strtotime($end);
$returnTimeFormat=($format=='24')?'g:i':'G:i';
$current=time();
$addTime=strtotime('+'.$interval,$current);
$diff=$addTime-$current;
$times=array();
while ($startTime<$endTime) {
$times[]=date($returnTimeFormat,$startTime);
$startTime+=$diff;
}
$times[]=date($returnTimeFormat,$startTime);
return $times;
}
<table class="table table-bordered table-hoverable table-striped" id="tblClassScheduler">
<thead>
<tr>
<?php
$days=array("Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday","Thursday","Friday","Saturday","Sunday");
for ($i=0;$i<COUNT($days);$i++) {
echo "<th>".$days[$i]."</th>";
}
?>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php
echo "<tr>";
for ($a=0;$a<COUNT($days);$a++) {
$get_schedule=getData("SELECT * FROM acadsoc_class_schedule WHERE class_day=? AND username=? ORDER BY class_time ASC",array($days[$a],$_SESSION['username']));
echo "<tr>";
foreach ($get_schedule as $schedule) {
echo "<td>".$schedule->class_time."</td>";
}
echo "</tr>";
}
echo "</tr>";
?>
</tbody>
</table>
<div class="myModal">
<div class="modalContent">
<button class = "closeModal">×</button>
<div class="modal-head">
<h4 class="text-center"><span class= "fas fa-calendar "></span> Add Scheule</h4>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<center>
<form method="POST" style="text-align: left">
<?php for($i=0; $i<COUNT($days); $i++){?>
<label><?php echo $days[$i];?></label> <button class='btn btn-sm btn-primary add_input_schedule' style='padding: 1px 6px;' data-id="<?php echo $days[$i];?>"><span class='fa fa-plus'></span></button><hr style="margin: 3px">
<?php }?>
<button type='submit' class="edit-btn" name='save_multiple_schedule' style='padding: 1px 6px;margin-top:1px'>Save</button>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
$days=array("Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday","Thursday","Friday","Saturday","Sunday");
if (isset($_POST['save_multiple_schedule'])) {
for ($x=0; $x<COUNT($days);$x++) {
if(isset($_POST['class_time_'.$days[$x]])){
for ($y=0; $y < COUNT($_POST['class_time_'.$days[$x]]); $y++) {
insertQuery("INSERT INTO acadsoc_class_schedule(username,class_time,class_day,date_created) VALUES (?,?,?,?)",
array($_SESSION['username'], $_POST['class_time_'.$days[$x]][$y], $days[$x], date("Y-m-d")));
}
}
}
echo "<script>
alert('Added Schedule Successfully');
window.location.href='class_scheduler.php';
</script>";
}