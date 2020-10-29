I think I'm having a problem with jQuery

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: While were on the subject, im only using jquery so the menu drops down (

Generally for a click action then js is best otherwise you need the checkbox hack and can it get awkward if you needs lots of other things to happen at the same time.

Bootstrap needs jquery for all its default hide and shows and toggles and other effects anyway. Use the slim version if it works with your select2.

Bootstrap 5 is doing away with jquery altogether and uses custom Js only.

What is a good use of jQuery?

Some people would say no use but it can be useful to smooth out browser inconsistencies and for people not that proficient in raw js. A lot of the good things from jquery are making (have made) their way into normal js so you can do a lot of the simple things without jquery these days.

Isnt my use of jQuery overkill?

As I mentioned above bootstrap needs it and so does your plugin I believe. If you are using bootstrap then you should use the bootstrap toggles and dropdowns etc anyway