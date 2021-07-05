I seek some guidance about how to create a multi-page contact form

JavaScript
#1

I think to create a contact form created from five different HTML webpages:

Four HTML webpages would prompt the user for various kinds of data and the fifth webpage would include a submit button and a success message in case a submit process went well form JavaScript’s side at least — not involving possible problems in the backend (PHP) routing.

My problem is that I don’t know almost anything about Ajax:
Ajax CRUD operation codes always seemed to me very long and complicated; perhaps since EcmaScript 2021 Ajax CRUD operations could be much simpler.

I seek some guidance about how to generally do this, how to save data prompted from the user in each of the four HTML documents) and so forth.

#2

I tend to start with no JavaScript at all, so that the HTML pages and the PHP code get worked on together. Only after that all works in a no-JavaScript situation do I then start to use JavaScript and Ajax to improve the user experience.

4 Likes
#3

I wonder whether this would be better done using just one HTML page with just one HTML form. The five parts to the form would be displayed one at a time (possibly with animated transition). Each part would include ‘Next’ and ‘Back’ buttons as appropriate and the ‘Submit’ button would appear only on the last part.

JavaScript validation for each part of the form would be done on a click of each part’s ‘Next’ button and, for the last part, on click of the ‘Submit’ button. Sanitising the data entered would be done by PHP after form submission.

There would be no need for Ajax.

Does that make sense?

2 Likes