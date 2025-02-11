I restarted the latest version 6.7.2 of WordPress but the plugin did not work. how can fix update plugin button not work? here are my websites:
https://deepseekplagiarismdetector.com/
and
https://zerodeepseek.com/
I restarted the latest version 6.7.2 of WordPress but the plugin did not work. how can fix update plugin button not work? here are my websites:
https://deepseekplagiarismdetector.com/
and
https://zerodeepseek.com/
You’ll need to edit your question to post the relevant code here so we can see what you’re doing, and tell us what debugging you’ve done so far. Also please give more details on exactly what you mean by “did not work”.
All we can do with your links is to verify that the plugin “did not work”.