I need to make agreement to a TOS mandatory

I need to force every user of a site to read (or see) a TOS, every time they come to the site. I need to do this to keep from being sued, and remember, you don’t have to DO anything, to be sued. But reading and agreeing to a TOS will cover it.

My idea is to first detect javascript, displaying a simple page saying Javascript is required if it is disabled. Then to display the TOS page and set a session cookie when the user agrees. Finally, to check for javascript and then the session cookie on every page on the site.

There is nothing dirty or illegal on my site. Period. Many powerful people will not like it…