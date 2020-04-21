Hi i am a pure front end developer… With a full stack task to do. I need to do a POST to a local express server. this runs in other file (app.js). i am serving my files with the built in webstorm server

on port 8080, my express server is on port 3000. if i do a POST i get a CORS error.

i want to know:

-do i need to ditch the webstorm server and serve my files from express?

-it is a bad practice to send data bettwen ports?

I am using Fetch API because idk how to work with XMLHTTP .

Sorry if this is too stupid, i just don´t understand how to do this, thanks in advance!