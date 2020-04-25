I need to Create Dynamic accordions on SharePoint page without any external links

I want the “+” Symbols and “-” Symbols, but not sure how to do without an external link in the code.
I got the code from the below page.
Please help, I’m new to all these
I want the “+” Symbols and “-” Symbols, but not sure how to do without an external link in the code.
I got the code from the below page.
Please help, I’m new to all these
Hi vishnupantulu, welcome to the forums!
I agree with you on avoiding external resources when you don’t need to!
If you don’t want to fetch an external font like they do in the example you linked to you could instead use symbols included in the font already used in the document.
Try a bold weight plus sign matched with a math minus sign in a pseudo element styled to look like the Font-Awsome characters.
The picture you posted doesn’t show so I refer to the tuturial you linked to and made a stand alone example using the code from your example:
<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Untitled</title>
<style>
/*** CSS for collapsable headers ***/
#DeltaPlaceHolderMain h2 {
border-radius: 2px;
padding: .25em;
background: #0072C6;
color: #fff;
margin-bottom: .5em;
}
/*** Expanded h2 ***/
#DeltaPlaceHolderMain h2:before {
display: inline-block;
margin-right: .5em;
border-radius: .2em;
padding: 0 .1em .1em ;
background: black;
color: #fff;
cursor: pointer;
vertical-align:middle;
font: bold 1.2em/1 verdana, sans-serif;
content: '\2212'; /* math operators minus sign */
}
/*** Collapsed h2 ***/
#DeltaPlaceHolderMain h2.expand:before {
content: '\2b'; /* basic latin plus sign */
}
</style>
</head><body>
<div id="DeltaPlaceHolderMain">
<h2 class="expand"> Collapsed header. </h2>
<h2> Expanded header. </h2>
</div>
</body></html>
Hi Erik, Thanks for your reply.
I tried the code, but it displayed `
Regards
Vishnu
Have you followed step 2 in that tutorial you linked?