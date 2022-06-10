I need some help making a video stay in position on the background image while being responsive, i'm currently learning on responsiveness so any information is highly appreciated

you can view the site on https://kssimbak.github.io/,
the css for the video looks like this

#parentDiv {
	position: relative;
}

.videoPlayer {
	position: absolute;
	top: 13.5%;
	left: 21%;
	z-index: 3;
}

.videoPlayer video {
	width: 55vw;
	height: 58vh;
}

@media screen and (max-width:395px) {
	.videoPlayer video {
	width:55vw;
	height:18vh;
	}
	.videoPlayer {
		position: absolute;
		left: 9.5vh;
		top: 2.7vh;
	}
}
@media screen and (min-width:844px) and (max-width:845px) {
	.videoPlayer video {
	width:60vw;
	height:70vh;
	}
	.videoPlayer {
		position: absolute;
		left: 40vh;
		top: 20vh;
	}
}

@media screen and (min-width:1920px) and (max-width:1921px) {
	.videoPlayer video {
	width:55vw;
	height:65vh;
	}
	.videoPlayer {
		position: absolute;
		left: 37vh;
		top: 13vh;
	}
}