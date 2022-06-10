I need some help making a video stay in position on the background image while being responsive, i'm currently learning on responsiveness so any information is highly appreciated

you can view the site on https://kssimbak.github.io/,

the css for the video looks like this

#parentDiv { position: relative; } .videoPlayer { position: absolute; top: 13.5%; left: 21%; z-index: 3; } .videoPlayer video { width: 55vw; height: 58vh; } @media screen and (max-width:395px) { .videoPlayer video { width:55vw; height:18vh; } .videoPlayer { position: absolute; left: 9.5vh; top: 2.7vh; } } @media screen and (min-width:844px) and (max-width:845px) { .videoPlayer video { width:60vw; height:70vh; } .videoPlayer { position: absolute; left: 40vh; top: 20vh; } } @media screen and (min-width:1920px) and (max-width:1921px) { .videoPlayer video { width:55vw; height:65vh; } .videoPlayer { position: absolute; left: 37vh; top: 13vh; } }