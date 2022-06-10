I need some help making a video stay in position on the background image while being responsive, i'm currently learning on responsiveness so any information is highly appreciated

you can view the site on https://kssimbak.github.io/,
the css for the video looks like this
#parentDiv {
position: relative;
}
.videoPlayer {
position: absolute;
top: 13.5%;
left: 21%;
z-index: 3;
}
.videoPlayer video {
width: 55vw;
height: 58vh;
}
@media screen and (max-width:395px) {
.videoPlayer video {
width:55vw;
height:18vh;
}
.videoPlayer {
position: absolute;
left: 9.5vh;
top: 2.7vh;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width:844px) and (max-width:845px) {
.videoPlayer video {
width:60vw;
height:70vh;
}
.videoPlayer {
position: absolute;
left: 40vh;
top: 20vh;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width:1920px) and (max-width:1921px) {
.videoPlayer video {
width:55vw;
height:65vh;
}
.videoPlayer {
position: absolute;
left: 37vh;
top: 13vh;
}
}