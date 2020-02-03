I need some feedback

Sorry, @subulade78, but those images are so small I can’t see enough to be able to comment.

Do you have a link to a live page which you could share? It’s hard to comment on just an image, without any idea of how it behaves in use.

subulade78: subulade78: When i look at it everything just looks and feels wrong and am honestly not sure what i can do to imorove it.

That’s pretty general. Can you be more specific about the area(s) you see as problematic. Is it the colour scheme, choice of fonts, layout, something else?