I need some feedback on my React portfolio website

I am making a portfolio website in 80’s style. It’s still in progress(not mobile-friendly, images are not optimized, no animation and some buttons not working). How does it look? Well structured? Easy to use and find necessary information?
The 80’s style is pretty cool. Overall it is hard to comment on since there isn’t much there. As you mention, much of it is still a work in progress. So far it looks pretty good. Other than maybe a different style choice here and there, nothing that would scream “Stop! Don’t Continue!!!”
I would definitely give a little more interactions to the site. I mean really all you have here is a few buttons, a form and some images on top of a moving background. But as you said, you have no animations yet. So put those in and maybe ask people then what they think.
As a newbie, I can’t provide to much content to see and by meaning of animations, I meant transitions, fadein/fadeout, etc. Ok, I will add more interactive animations on site.
Please, continue) I never thought how deep I suck in design, before I started to work on my portfolio, any advices will be appreciated:)