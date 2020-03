Hello,

Working with maps I need to add some dummy data(several dozens rows ) with lat/lng points

and some data, both at see and earth with some seaports, shops, cities etc by these points.

Britain preferable.

Are there some demo data/database or convinient service to fill it?

I tried to use google maps and it seems not convinient.

I did not find how to get lat/lng points google maps…

Thanks!