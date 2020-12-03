I need help with this script:( Header, background, logo

CaMeX: CaMeX: And i dont know when to use CLASS and ID tags.

An ID attribute is a unique identifier, so any ID value can only be given to any one element on a page.

An ID is referenced in CSS by prefixing the ID name with # , for example #myVideo

A class however, may be used multiple times on the page, and is referenced by prefixing the class name with . in the CSS.

When applying these attribute for the purpose of CSS styling, it is probably better to avoid using IDs unless you have a good reason to do so, and you know what you are doing with it and why.

If as it sounds, you copied this code from elsewhere (rather than wrote it yourself), the author maybe chose an ID for a reason. But the fact the code has very obvious validation errors, does not instil much confidence in the author. This wasn’t written by someone who knows what they are doing.