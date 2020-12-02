I need help with this script:( Header, background, logo

Okei so im very new to coding. and i will make a website where i have a background video with a logo in the center and a header menu on top center that is transparent. and i really dont know what im ding at this point. Can somone look at the script and help me understand what to do? or show me a better script?

And i dont know when to use CLASS and ID tags.

And this is my script: HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>test</title>
</head>

<video autoplay muted loop id="myVideo">
    <source src="TV.mp4" type="video/mp4">
  </video>

<body>

    
    <div class="overlay">
    <div class="nav">
        <img class="img"src="logo maad.png" alt="MAAD logo">
        <ul>
          <li class="home"><a href="#">Home</a></li>
          <li class="tutorials"><a href="#">Tutorials</a></li>
          <li class="about"><a href="#">About</a></li>
          <li class="news"><a href="#">Newsletter</a></li>
          <li class="contact"><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
        </ul>
      </div>
</body>
</html>

CSS:


body {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  background: #ccc;
}
 
.nav ul {
  list-style: none;
  background-color: transparent;
  text-align: center;
  padding: 0;
  margin: 0;
    justify-content: center;
}
.nav li {
  font-family: 'Courier New', Courier, monospace;
  font-size: 1.2em;
  line-height: 40px;
  height: 40px;
  border-bottom: 1px solid #888;
  
}
 
.nav a {
  text-decoration: none;
  color: #fff;
  display: block;
  transition: .3s background-color;
}
 
.nav a:hover {
  background-color: #005f5f;
}
 
.nav a.active {
  background-color: #fff;
  color: #444;
  cursor: default;
}
 
@media screen and (min-width: 600px) {
  .nav li {
    width: 120px;
    border-bottom: none;
    height: 50px;
    line-height: 50px;
    font-size: 1.4em;
  }
 
  /* Option 1 - Display Inline */
  .nav li {
    display: inline-block;
    margin-right: -4px;
  }
 
  #myVideo {
    position: fixed;
    right: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    min-width: 100%;
    min-height: 100%;
  }

  .overlay{
    position: absolute;
    top: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    left: 0;
    right: 0;
    display: flex;
    align-items: center;
    justify-content: center;

}
Just a very quick look.

Your link to the stylesheet should be after the <head> tag (and before the </head>). And your video tag needs to be within the body.

@CaMeX, I suggest you make friends with the W3C validators, which are there to help you and will pick up any errors in your code. Check frequently to avoid major headaches. smile

For HTML:

For CSS:

