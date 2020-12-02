I need help with this script:( Header, background, logo

Okei so im very new to coding. and i will make a website where i have a background video with a logo in the center and a header menu on top center that is transparent. and i really dont know what im ding at this point. Can somone look at the script and help me understand what to do? or show me a better script?
And i dont know when to use CLASS and ID tags.
And this is my script: HTML
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>test</title>
</head>
<video autoplay muted loop id="myVideo">
<source src="TV.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
<body>
<div class="overlay">
<div class="nav">
<img class="img"src="logo maad.png" alt="MAAD logo">
<ul>
<li class="home"><a href="#">Home</a></li>
<li class="tutorials"><a href="#">Tutorials</a></li>
<li class="about"><a href="#">About</a></li>
<li class="news"><a href="#">Newsletter</a></li>
<li class="contact"><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</body>
</html>
CSS:
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
background: #ccc;
}
.nav ul {
list-style: none;
background-color: transparent;
text-align: center;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
justify-content: center;
}
.nav li {
font-family: 'Courier New', Courier, monospace;
font-size: 1.2em;
line-height: 40px;
height: 40px;
border-bottom: 1px solid #888;
}
.nav a {
text-decoration: none;
color: #fff;
display: block;
transition: .3s background-color;
}
.nav a:hover {
background-color: #005f5f;
}
.nav a.active {
background-color: #fff;
color: #444;
cursor: default;
}
@media screen and (min-width: 600px) {
.nav li {
width: 120px;
border-bottom: none;
height: 50px;
line-height: 50px;
font-size: 1.4em;
}
/* Option 1 - Display Inline */
.nav li {
display: inline-block;
margin-right: -4px;
}
#myVideo {
position: fixed;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
min-width: 100%;
min-height: 100%;
}
.overlay{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}